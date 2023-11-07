Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Install First PCTE Node on Navy Installation [Image 1 of 2]

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Capt. Chris Bryant, commanding officer the Center for Information Warfare Training, spoke to Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station Sailors who supported the installation of PCTE Node Phoenix, the first PCTE Node to be installed on a Navy training installation, prior to presenting them with command coins as a token of appreciation for their hard work.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 13:25
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    NETC
    Cyber
    CIWT
    IWTC Corry Station
    PCTE

