Capt. Chris Bryant, commanding officer the Center for Information Warfare Training, spoke to Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station Sailors who supported the installation of PCTE Node Phoenix, the first PCTE Node to be installed on a Navy training installation, prior to presenting them with command coins as a token of appreciation for their hard work.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2023 13:25
|Photo ID:
|8120869
|VIRIN:
|231108-N-WZ128-1002
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC Corry Station Sailors Help Install First PCTE Node on Navy Installation [Image 2 of 2], by Kurt Van Slooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
