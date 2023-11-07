Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Health Agency's Sustainability Initiative Thrives at Walter Reed [Image 3 of 3]

    Defense Health Agency's Sustainability Initiative Thrives at Walter Reed

    PITTSBURG, PA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by James Black 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed received the Greenhealth Partner for Change Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation's leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The award was presented during the CleanMed 2023 Conference held May 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Photo Courtesy | Credit: Greenhealth.

