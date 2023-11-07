Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoops For Troops [Image 2 of 2]

    Hoops For Troops

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Subase New London

    231109-N-MQ631-1010 NEW YORK (Nov. 09, 2023) Active duty military members from multiple commanders gather at the Barclay's Center in the Bronx to participate in "Hoops for Troops". Hoops for Troops is a NBA led initiative that collaborates with the Department of Defense, USO and and other military and veteran-servicing organizations to honor active and retired service men and women and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 11:17
    Photo ID: 8120724
    VIRIN: 231108-N-FF583-3534
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoops For Troops [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Maxwell Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 NYC Hoops For Troops
    Hoops For Troops

    Veterans Week 2023

