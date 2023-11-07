Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parris Island Marine Corps 248th Birthday Pageant [Image 3 of 9]

    Parris Island Marine Corps 248th Birthday Pageant

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., participate in the 248th annual Marine Corps birthday pageant on the Peatross Parade Deck, Nov. 8, 2023. The Marine Corps birthday pageant celebrates the passing on of traditions from one generation of Marines to the next. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parris Island Marine Corps 248th Birthday Pageant [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

