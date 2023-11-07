USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) During Replenishment At Sea

231110-N-KW492-1031 (Nov. 10, 2023) PHILIPPINE SEA

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) during a replenishment at sea in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 10, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

