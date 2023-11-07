Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) During Replenishment At Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) During Replenishment At Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    231110-N-KW492-1031 (Nov. 10, 2023) PHILIPPINE SEA
    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) during a replenishment at sea in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 10, 2023. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 11.13.2023 02:02
    Photo ID: 8120323
    VIRIN: 231110-N-KW492-1031
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) During Replenishment At Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Approaches USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) Before a Replenishment At Sea
    Sailors Handle Phone and Distance Line Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)
    MM2 Estrada Extracts Fuel Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)
    USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) During Replenishment At Sea
    Sailors Handle Phone and Distance Line Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT