High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 Years of Being a Marine

Retired U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran Maj. Billy Hall gazes upon the California coastline during an honor flight in a UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, California, Nov. 11, 2023. Hall celebrated the 82nd anniversary of his Marine Corps Recruit Training graduation by flying with the Marines of HMLA-267. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

