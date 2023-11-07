Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 Years of Being a Marine [Image 2 of 2]

    High-flying Tribute: Honoring Major Billy Hall’s 82 Years of Being a Marine

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps and Army veteran Maj. Billy Hall gazes upon the California coastline during an honor flight in a UH-1Y Venom with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, California, Nov. 11, 2023. Hall celebrated the 82nd anniversary of his Marine Corps Recruit Training graduation by flying with the Marines of HMLA-267. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sean Potter)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Veterans Day
    Honor Flight
    WWII Veteran
    HMLA-267
    Vietnam War Veteran
    Korean War Veteran

