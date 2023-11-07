15th Turn Toward Busan Ceremony honors Korean War veterans, fallen service members

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs held their annual Turn Toward Busan Ceremony at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Nov. 11, 2023. This year's commemoration involved 70 UN veterans and family members, 51 from 10 countries and 19 of Korean descent from three countries, who were invited through the MPVA's Revisit Korea Program. Distinguished Visitors in attendance were British Army Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison, United Nations Command deputy commander; Park Min-shik, Minister of Patriots & Veterans Affairs; Park Soo-young, Member of the National Assembly; Alejandro Pelaez Rodriguez, Ambassador of Colombia to Korea; H.E. Colin James Crooks LVO, British Ambassador to the Republic of Korea; and Park Heong-joon, 39th Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City.

