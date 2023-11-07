The construction area for a new construction project to build a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown Nov. 1, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 01:16 Photo ID: 8118611 VIRIN: 231101-A-OK556-1703 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.97 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Footprint taking shape during November construction of third, $28.08 million barracks at Fort McCoy; project also provides economic impact [Image 36 of 36], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.