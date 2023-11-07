USACE commanders visit impacted areas in Kula and Lahaina, Hawai‘i

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Jess Curry, Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander, and Col. Calvin Kroeger, Fort Worth District commander, visit impacted areas in Kula and Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Nov. 8, 2023. The Fort Worth District’s debris planning and response team is managing the USACE debris removal mission. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Brigida Sanchez)

