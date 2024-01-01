U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Trask Mitchelo, from Jerseyville Illinois, left, assists U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justin Nork, from Hazleton, Pennsylvania, who conducts a urology surgery on a Marshallese patient aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) anchored in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Nov. 10, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Ontiveros)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 18:25 Photo ID: 8118326 VIRIN: 231110-N-VT331-1022 Resolution: 4833x3222 Size: 3.74 MB Location: MAJURO, MH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Surgery [Image 3 of 3], by SN Justin Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.