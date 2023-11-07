U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct movement after arriving at the landing zone in an air assault operation in Amapá, Brazil, during Exercise Southern Vanguard 24, Nov. 8, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 06:54 Photo ID: 8117798 VIRIN: 231108-A-JF826-1662 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 5.21 MB Location: AP, BR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Brazilian army soldiers conduct air assault during SV24 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.