Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Brazilian army soldiers conduct air assault during SV24 [Image 2 of 2]

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Brazilian army soldiers conduct air assault during SV24

    AP, BRAZIL

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct movement after arriving at the landing zone in an air assault operation in Amapá, Brazil, during Exercise Southern Vanguard 24, Nov. 8, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.10.2023 06:54
    Photo ID: 8117798
    VIRIN: 231108-A-JF826-1662
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: AP, BR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Brazilian army soldiers conduct air assault during SV24 [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Brazilian army soldiers conduct air assault during SV24
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Brazilian army soldiers conduct air assault during SV24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Air Assault
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade
    ExSV24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT