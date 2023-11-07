231107-N-CV021-1010 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Mayte Cruzrodriguez, from Port Saint Lucie, Florida, loads magazines with ammo in preparation for a small arms shoot aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) in the East China Sea, Nov. 7. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.10.2023 06:15 Photo ID: 8117776 VIRIN: 231107-N-CV021-1010 Resolution: 6116x4077 Size: 802.13 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Hometown: PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a small arms shoot in the East China Sea [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.