USMC Ammo Officer of the Year

231108-N-JC800-1002 SINGAPORE (Nov. 8, 2023) – U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) Chief Warrant Officer Antonio J. Milord, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), was recognized in calendar year 2023 as the 2022 USMC Ammunition Officer of the Year by Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command (COMMARCORSYSCOM) in Quantico, Va. The award is Milord’s second trophy for ordnance-excellence in 12 years as he was previously the Ammunition Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year as a sergeant in 2012. Task Force 73 supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

