    U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band performs at the 2023 Yokosuka Tomodachi Jazz Festival. [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band performs at the 2023 Yokosuka Tomodachi Jazz Festival.

    YOKOSUKA, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Seaman Ralph Musni 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    231104-N-YL391-1037.DNG YOKOSUKA (Nov. 04, 2023) Musician 3rd Class Christian Olver (guitar instrumentalist) performs with the Far East Edition Protocol Combo in support of the Yokosuka Tomodachi Jazz Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician Seaman Ralph Musni)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 8117387
    VIRIN: 231104-N-YL391-1037
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.52 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band performs at the 2023 Yokosuka Tomodachi Jazz Festival. [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ralph Musni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet Band
    Navy Band
    Navy Musician

