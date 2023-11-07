231104-N-YL391-1037.DNG YOKOSUKA (Nov. 04, 2023) Musician 3rd Class Christian Olver (guitar instrumentalist) performs with the Far East Edition Protocol Combo in support of the Yokosuka Tomodachi Jazz Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician Seaman Ralph Musni)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 19:11
|Photo ID:
|8117387
|VIRIN:
|231104-N-YL391-1037
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. SEVENTH Fleet Band performs at the 2023 Yokosuka Tomodachi Jazz Festival. [Image 4 of 4], by SN Ralph Musni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT