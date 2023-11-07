Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care [Image 6 of 7]

    National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care

    UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Beatriz Graveley, a radiologic technologists at Walter Reed, prepares a patient for medical imaging.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 16:24
    Photo ID: 8116971
    VIRIN: 231109-D-AB123-2005
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care [Image 7 of 7], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care
    National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care
    National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care
    National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care
    National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care
    National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care
    National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    X-ray
    Walter Reed
    National Radiologic Technology Week
    medical imaging

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT