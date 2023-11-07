Beatriz Graveley, a radiologic technologists at Walter Reed, prepares a patient for medical imaging.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2023 16:24
|Photo ID:
|8116971
|VIRIN:
|231109-D-AB123-2005
|Resolution:
|4272x2848
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care [Image 7 of 7], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Radiologic Technology Week celebrates behind-the-scenes heroes impacting health care
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT