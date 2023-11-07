Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday [Image 8 of 8]

    Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aljie Alcantara, a food service specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, grills steaks during a meal celebrating the Marine Corps’ 248th birthday at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 11, 2023. U.S. Marines around the globe will celebrate 248 years of success on the battlefield, and reaffirm their commitment to our Corps' proud legacy of honor, courage and commitment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 00:35
    Photo ID: 8114966
    VIRIN: 231109-M-FD063-1041
    Resolution: 6445x4297
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday
    Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday
    Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday
    Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday
    Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday
    Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday
    Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday
    Camp Kinser serves meals during the 248th Marine Corps’ birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Birthday
    USMC
    Marine Corps birthday
    248th Marine Corps birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT