A U.S. Army Soldier with 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, set up a OE-254 on Mt. Kaala, Hawaii, Nov. 08, 2023 during JPMRC. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Richard Mohr)
This work, JPMRC 24-01: 209th Aviation Support Battalion sets up OE-254 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
