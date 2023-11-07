Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Arrives in New York City

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Nickolas West 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    (231108-N-EA586-8624)
    The Amphibious Assault Ship USS New York (LPD 21) arrived in New York Harbor, Nov. 8, kicking off the week-long 2023 Veterans Day New York celebration. The USS New York will be in New York City for five days. While in New York City, the ship's crew, along with Marine and Coast Guard personnel, will engage in a range of activities throughout the week to pay tribute to the service and sacrifices of our nation's veterans.

    LPD 21
    New York
    NYC Veterans Week 2023
    USS New York

