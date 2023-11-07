USS New York Arrives in New York City

(231108-N-EA586-8624)

The Amphibious Assault Ship USS New York (LPD 21) arrived in New York Harbor, Nov. 8, kicking off the week-long 2023 Veterans Day New York celebration. The USS New York will be in New York City for five days. While in New York City, the ship's crew, along with Marine and Coast Guard personnel, will engage in a range of activities throughout the week to pay tribute to the service and sacrifices of our nation's veterans.

Date Taken: 11.08.2023
Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US