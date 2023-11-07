Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard Soldiers honored with Governor’s Outstanding Unit citation for Southwest Border support [Image 6 of 6]

    Guard Soldiers honored with Governor’s Outstanding Unit citation for Southwest Border support

    KY, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Kentucky governor Andy Beshear shakes the Soldiers hands from the seven Kentucky National Guard units who served along the southwest border since 2020 and gives them his coin after handing out unit citations during a ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda, Oct 26, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 15:20
    Photo ID: 8114020
    VIRIN: 231026-Z-OO829-1238
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard Soldiers honored with Governor’s Outstanding Unit citation for Southwest Border support [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National Guard
    ceremony
    capitol
    mission
    southwest border
    unit citation

