Kentucky governor Andy Beshear shakes the Soldiers hands from the seven Kentucky National Guard units who served along the southwest border since 2020 and gives them his coin after handing out unit citations during a ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda, Oct 26, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 15:20 Photo ID: 8114020 VIRIN: 231026-Z-OO829-1238 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.38 MB Location: KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard Soldiers honored with Governor’s Outstanding Unit citation for Southwest Border support [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.