    Honoring Those Who Served [Image 4 of 4]

    Honoring Those Who Served

    CT, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Randall 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Alex Rivera and Spc. Malik Goethe, Connecticut Honor Guard, practice transitioning the flag after conducting funeral honors on Oct. 19, 2023. The Connecticut Honor Guard conducting nearly 1,600 funeral honors last year.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 13:49
    Photo ID: 8113879
    VIRIN: 231019-A-MN507-1147
    Resolution: 3906x4480
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: CT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Those Who Served [Image 4 of 4], by SSG John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NGB
    Connecticut
    Veterans Day
    National Guard
    Funeral Honors
    CTNG

