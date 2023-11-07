Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 13:49 Photo ID: 8113879 VIRIN: 231019-A-MN507-1147 Resolution: 3906x4480 Size: 2.69 MB Location: CT, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Honoring Those Who Served [Image 4 of 4], by SSG John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.