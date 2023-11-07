Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Johnson 16th Annual Fall Heritage Reunion [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Johnson 16th Annual Fall Heritage Reunion

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Porsha Auzenne 

    Fort Johnson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Johnson leadership and members of the heritage family association pose for a group photo at the reunion Oct. 28.

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 12:14
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US 
    by Porsha Auzenne

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reunion honors heritage families

    TAGS

    fall
    heritage families
    JRTC and Fort Johnson
    16th Annual Fall Heritage Reunion
    heritage reunion

