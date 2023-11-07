Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's Good To Be Home [Image 19 of 21]

    It's Good To Be Home

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen with the 171st Air Refueling Wing returned home from a deployment where they supported in-air refueling for the Bomber Task Force and other aircraft in the Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility Nov. 2, 2023. The returning Guardsmen arrived in KC-135 aircraft and reunited with friends, family and co-workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 10:25
    Photo ID: 8113372
    VIRIN: 231102-Z-NQ177-1193
    Resolution: 6706x4476
    Size: 14.1 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's Good To Be Home [Image 21 of 21], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    It's Good To Be Home
    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

