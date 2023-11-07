Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training [Image 7 of 7]

    1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training

    AP, BRAZIL

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jordan Sutton 

    U.S. Army South

    Pfc. Xavier Lovel, infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts cold load training in Amapá, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2023. The cold load training allows the Soldiers to rehearse their upcoming air assault mission during Southern Vanguard 24 while the helicopter is not operational.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Sutton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.08.2023 07:21
    Photo ID: 8113095
    VIRIN: 231106-Z-YI636-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: AP, BR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jordan Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training
    1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training
    1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training
    1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training
    1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training
    1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training
    1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Assault
    Partnership
    Cold Load
    ExSV24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT