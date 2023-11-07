1-26th Infantry Regiment Conduct Cold Load Training

Pfc. Xavier Lovel, infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts cold load training in Amapá, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2023. The cold load training allows the Soldiers to rehearse their upcoming air assault mission during Southern Vanguard 24 while the helicopter is not operational.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jordan Sutton)

