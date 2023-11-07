KAMANDAG 7: 3d LLB and 4th Marine Brigade Leadership Meeting

A Philippine marine with 4th Marine Brigade, takes notes during a meeting to plan future activities in preparation for the beginning of KAMANDAG 7, at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, Nov. 6, 2023. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps led exercise aimed at improving multinational readiness, relationships, and mutual capabilities in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the seventh iteration of this exercise and includes participants from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and observers from the United Kingdom. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

