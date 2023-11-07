Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-374th Financial Management Support Detachment Unit Collective Training Event [Image 5 of 5]

    1-374th Financial Management Support Detachment Unit Collective Training Event

    NORTH FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steve An 

    120th Infantry Brigade

    Soldiers from the 1-374th Financial Management Support Detachment Unit conducted a collective training event with the 120th Infantry Brigade on November 7, 2023, in North Fort Cavazos, Texas. This training event was to validate their skills for their mission overseas.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 18:25
    VIRIN: 231107-A-MJ437-1256
    Location: NORTH FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    This work, 1-374th Financial Management Support Detachment Unit Collective Training Event [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Steve An, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NFC
    CTE
    1-374th FMSD

