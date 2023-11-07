USS Shoup conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Carl Brashear

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Sailors direct a cargo transfer at a connected-replenishment station aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry-cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) while conducting routine operations in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 7. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Carl Brashear is assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) who in coordination with Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

