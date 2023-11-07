Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New island building technique, a first on the Upper Mississippi River [Image 2 of 2]

    PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    John Henderson, project manager, talks to a group of people at McGregor Lake Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project, near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Sept. 14. USACE St. Paul District photo by Melanie Peterson

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa departments of natural resources, toured the completed McGregor Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement project, near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, as part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program roadshow to discuss lessons learned, Sept. 13.

    The Upper Mississippi River Restoration program partnership is unique because of its partnership between federal and state agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the public, and works collaboratively to implement the program through shared responsibility and accountability. For over 35 years, the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program partnership has implemented innovative and sustainable restoration, research, and monitoring techniques for a healthier Upper Mississippi River System.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 14:00
    Location: PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI, US 
    USACE
    partnerships
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    UMRR

