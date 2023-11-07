New island building technique, a first on the Upper Mississippi River

John Henderson, project manager, talks to a group of people at McGregor Lake Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project, near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Sept. 14. USACE St. Paul District photo by Melanie Peterson



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa departments of natural resources, toured the completed McGregor Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement project, near Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, as part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program roadshow to discuss lessons learned, Sept. 13.



The Upper Mississippi River Restoration program partnership is unique because of its partnership between federal and state agencies, non-governmental organizations, and the public, and works collaboratively to implement the program through shared responsibility and accountability. For over 35 years, the Upper Mississippi River Restoration program partnership has implemented innovative and sustainable restoration, research, and monitoring techniques for a healthier Upper Mississippi River System.

