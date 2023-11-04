Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe E3B [Image 7 of 7]

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Sparks 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Arellano (left), assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, counts as a candidate takes the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment on November 6, 2023, at Vilseck Army Airfield, Germany, for the EE3B, which is the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Field Medic Badge (EFMB), and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB).

    Candidates must complete 30 required push-ups to get a go at the station on November 6, 2023, at Vilseck Army Airfield, Germany. EIB candidates must complete a 1-mile run, 30 push-ups, 16 sandbag lifts, water can carry, low crawl, a three to five-second rush, and another 1-mile run in less than 30 minutes for ESB and EFMB. Soldiers doing the EIB have to complete those events in less than 27.5 minutes.

    21st TSC
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    USARMY
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    E3B

