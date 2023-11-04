U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Arellano (left), assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, counts as a candidate takes the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment on November 6, 2023, at Vilseck Army Airfield, Germany, for the EE3B, which is the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Field Medic Badge (EFMB), and Expert Infantry Badge (EIB).



Candidates must complete 30 required push-ups to get a go at the station on November 6, 2023, at Vilseck Army Airfield, Germany. EIB candidates must complete a 1-mile run, 30 push-ups, 16 sandbag lifts, water can carry, low crawl, a three to five-second rush, and another 1-mile run in less than 30 minutes for ESB and EFMB. Soldiers doing the EIB have to complete those events in less than 27.5 minutes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 10:30 Photo ID: 8111151 VIRIN: 231106-A-BU072-4589 Resolution: 6270x4180 Size: 10.19 MB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Europe E3B [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Scott Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.