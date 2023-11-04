Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Detachment Dubai Hosts Industry Day

    BAHRAIN

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain detachment Dubai hosted Industry Day for all local businesses and contractors on October 19, 2023. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Det. Dubai is responsible for providing repair, alteration, maintenance, supplies, and services to support the U. S. Navy’s 5th Fleet in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pictured from left to right; Ms. Elizabeth Cantos, Mrs. Laila Montales-Algarne, Mr. Jeffrey Gamboa, Mrs. Lori Stibb, Mr. Richard Bauer, CAPT Alexander Wallace, LCDR Matt Hamilton, LCDR Bryan Pace, Mrs. Shiela Castro-Cruz, Ms. Irene Pamfilo, and Mrs. Cheryl Geneciran-Paulino. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel.

    NAVSUP
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

