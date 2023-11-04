NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Detachment Dubai Hosts Industry Day

Photo By Margaret Algarin | Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain detachment...... read more read more Photo By Margaret Algarin | Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain detachment Dubai hosted Industry Day for all local businesses and contractors on October 19, 2023. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Det. Dubai is responsible for providing repair, alteration, maintenance, supplies, and services to support the U. S. Navy’s 5th Fleet in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pictured from left to right; Ms. Elizabeth Cantos, Mrs. Laila Montales-Algarne, Mr. Jeffrey Gamboa, Mrs. Lori Stibb, Mr. Richard Bauer, CAPT Alexander Wallace, LCDR Matt Hamilton, LCDR Bryan Pace, Mrs. Shiela Castro-Cruz, Ms. Irene Pamfilo, and Mrs. Cheryl Geneciran-Paulino. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain detachment Dubai hosted Industry Day for all local businesses and contractors on October 19, 2023. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Det. Dubai is responsible for providing repair, alteration, maintenance, supplies, and services to support the U. S. Navy’s 5th Fleet area of responsibility (AOR). This Industry Day focused on mission partners who can provide services and supplies in the United Arab Emirates specifically to the ports in Jebel Ali, Fujairah, Khalifa, and Zayed in Abu Dhabi.



The purpose of Industry Day is to provide an overview of logistics support, ship and voyage repair availabilities, contracting overview, base and general information for ship repair contractors interested in doing business with the U.S. Navy. Increasing vendor awareness and participation in ship maintenance and repair services ensures the ability to keep the 5th Fleet equipped for continuous mission readiness.



Industry Day provides essential information to emerging and established businesses with the U.S. Government and the federal contracting process specifically geared toward enhancing awareness of ship repair and maintenance opportunities. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain contracting personnel provided an overview of how to do business with the U.S. Government and discussed different contract types. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is responsible for awarding and managing contracts to shipyards for the repair and maintenance of homeported and deployed U.S. vessels within the 5th Fleet AOR.



Key speakers for the event included Captain Alexander D. Wallace, III, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, Mr. Richard Bauer, director of contracting NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, Mr. Jeffrey Gamboa, and Mrs. Cheryl Geneciran-Paulino. The event began with a welcome by Captain Wallace. He spoke about the mutually beneficial importance of partnerships and highlighted the benefits of partnering with NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and supporting the 5th Fleet AOR, its global reach, and its strong reputation.



It was a terrific opportunity to have experts from contracting and maintenance industries around the globe meet in support of mission readiness. "Industry Day is an incredible opportunity to liaise with current vendors and assist them in properly preparing competitive proposals,” said LCDR Bryan Pace, officer in charge, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain det Dubai. “In addition, this event allows us to welcome and assist new vendors in registering their business with the U.S. government which in turn will increase the capacity of the industrial base in the UAE and 5th Fleet AOR.”



"We have had a long history of collaborating with mission partners. Since 2006, Industry Day has opened the door for us to engage with our partners in the business community and increase awareness of the capabilities and opportunities within the area,” said Richard C. Bauer Director of Contracts NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Director of Contracting.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP.



