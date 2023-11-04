Combined Maritime Forces Hosts Maritime Security Conference

231106-N-XA496-1016 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 6, 2023) Senior Combined Maritime Forces leaders attend a maritime security conference at CMF headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, Nov. 6. The conference, held in person and virtually, was an opportunity to review initiatives achieved over the past year and coordinate plans to enhance future regional maritime security and partnerships. CMF is the world’s largest naval partnership united in upholding international rules-based order to protect the free flow of commerce, ensure regional maritime security and deter illicit activity by non-state actors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

