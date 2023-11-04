Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Maritime Forces Hosts Maritime Security Conference

    Combined Maritime Forces Hosts Maritime Security Conference

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    231106-N-XA496-1016 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 6, 2023) Senior Combined Maritime Forces leaders attend a maritime security conference at CMF headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, Nov. 6. The conference, held in person and virtually, was an opportunity to review initiatives achieved over the past year and coordinate plans to enhance future regional maritime security and partnerships. CMF is the world’s largest naval partnership united in upholding international rules-based order to protect the free flow of commerce, ensure regional maritime security and deter illicit activity by non-state actors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 06:35
    Photo ID: 8110951
    VIRIN: 231106-N-XA496-1016
    Resolution: 5221x3474
    Size: 891.04 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Maritime Forces Hosts Maritime Security Conference, by PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Combined Maritime Forces Hosts Maritime Security Conference

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Combined Maritime Forces
    CMF
    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper
    VADM Cooper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT