Combined Maritime Forces Hosts Maritime Security Conference

MANAMA, Bahrain – Combined Maritime Forces hosted a maritime security conference at the CMF headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, Nov. 6.



Leaders from CMF’s partner nations attended the annual conference, in person and virtually, to discuss future partnership opportunities and initiatives amongst the world’s largest naval partnership.



The conference was an opportunity to review the accomplishments of the past year and coordinate plans to enhance future regional maritime security and partnerships.



“CMF takes great pride in being the largest maritime coalition in the world,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, CMF commander. “It is important we have these discussions about where we are, where we're going and where the future opportunities are for growing the organization.”



CMF includes five combined task forces that focus on defeating terrorism, preventing piracy, encouraging regional cooperation, and promoting a safe maritime environment.



“As a non-state facing organization, CMF remains committed to upholding the international rules-based order and supporting the free flow of legitimate commerce across the region,” said United Kingdom Royal Navy Commodore Philip Dennis, CMF deputy commander. “Our forces will continue to maintain vigilance and stand ready to respond to non-state threats.”



Combined Maritime Forces is a multi-national naval partnership, which exists to promote security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, which encompass some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

