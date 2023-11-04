LCACs Return Home!

Landing Craft, Air Cushion 76, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, conducts maneuvers in the Pacific Ocean during amphibious operations with USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 5, 2023. Boxer is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

