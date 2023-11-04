Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCACs Return Home! [Image 2 of 2]

    LCACs Return Home!

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Landing Craft, Air Cushion 76, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, conducts maneuvers in the Pacific Ocean during amphibious operations with USS Boxer (LHD 4), Nov. 5, 2023. Boxer is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 01:25
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
