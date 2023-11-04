Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter performs at Kiokee Baptist Church [Image 2 of 8]

    Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter performs at Kiokee Baptist Church

    APPLING, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231106-N-IQ389-1059 APPLING, GA (Nov. 06, 2023) Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter performs at Kiokee Baptist Church (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 23:50
    Photo ID: 8110624
    VIRIN: 231106-N-IQ389-1059
    Resolution: 2000x1336
    Size: 817.44 KB
    Location: APPLING, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter performs at Kiokee Baptist Church [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The US Navy Band Commodores performs at Kiokee Baptist Church
    Musician 1st Class William Ledbetter performs at Kiokee Baptist Church
    Musician 1st Class Franklin Silva performs at Kiokee Baptist Church
    Musician 1st Class Benjamin Ford performs at Kiokee Baptist Church
    Chief Musician Kristine Hsia performs at Kiokee Baptist Church
    Special guest Wycliffe Gordon performs with the US Navy Band Commodores at Kiokee Baptist Church
    The US Navy Band Commodores perform with special guest Wycliffe Gordon at Kiokee Baptist Church
    The trombone section poses with special guest Wycliffe Gordon at Kiokee Baptist Church

    TAGS

    Jazz
    US Navy Band
    Commodores

