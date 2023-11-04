U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire an M240B machine gun at simulated enemy positions during training at Range 800, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2023. Range 800 allowed BLT 1/5 companies to enhance their combat readiness by conducting low-light, platoon-level combined arms attacks as part of the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 19:39 Photo ID: 8110374 VIRIN: 231004-M-HP224-1539 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 2.75 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie Company, BLT 1/5 Trains at Camp Pendleton’s Range 800 [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.