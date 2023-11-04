Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company, BLT 1/5 Trains at Camp Pendleton’s Range 800 [Image 8 of 8]

    Charlie Company, BLT 1/5 Trains at Camp Pendleton’s Range 800

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire an M240B machine gun at simulated enemy positions during training at Range 800, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 4, 2023. Range 800 allowed BLT 1/5 companies to enhance their combat readiness by conducting low-light, platoon-level combined arms attacks as part of the 15th MEU’s Marine Air-Ground Task Force exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 19:39
    Photo ID: 8110374
    VIRIN: 231004-M-HP224-1539
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Night
    15th MEU
    1/5
    Battalion Landing Team
    Range 800
    usmcnews

