Navy Region Hawaii, JBPHH participate in City and County of Honolulu's hiring event

231104-N-XM133-1003 - HONOLULU, HAWAII (Nov. 4, 2023) Navy-affiliated departments participated in the City and County of Honolulu's "WorkHawaii Hiring Event" at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, Nov. 4. More than 150 employers including Navy Region Hawaii's Human Resources department, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's (JBPHH) Security department, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, JBPHH MWR Child and Youth Programs, and other military affiliated departments were in attendance. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

