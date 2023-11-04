Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday block leave travel ticketing begins for Soldiers in training [Image 1 of 2]

    Holiday block leave travel ticketing begins for Soldiers in training

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday block leave in the Davidson Fitness Center, as part of the gym has been turned into a temporary travel agency for the next couple of months.

    On Monday, trainees in basic combat training units and service members attending their military occupational specialty schools here lined up to meet with Leisure Travel Services agents to plan and book their holiday travel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 14:17
    Photo ID: 8109704
    VIRIN: 231030-A-FH875-9243
    Resolution: 1200x608
    Size: 241.12 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday block leave travel ticketing begins for Soldiers in training [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holiday block leave travel ticketing begins for Soldiers in training
    Army’s BSEP class helping service members achieve their career goals one GT score at a time

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Holiday block leave travel ticketing begins for Soldiers in training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT