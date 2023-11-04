Holiday block leave travel ticketing begins for Soldiers in training

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday block leave in the Davidson Fitness Center, as part of the gym has been turned into a temporary travel agency for the next couple of months.
On Monday, trainees in basic combat training units and service members attending their military occupational specialty schools here lined up to meet with Leisure Travel Services agents to plan and book their holiday travel.
