Curtis Steward – The Man, The Legend

As the Protocol Officer onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Curtis Steward is known for his advice and as someone who gets the job done. After over 30 years of service, Steward will soon be handing over his duties as he begins the next phase of his life, retirement.

