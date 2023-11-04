Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtis Steward – The Man, The Legend [Image 2 of 2]

    Curtis Steward – The Man, The Legend

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    As the Protocol Officer onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Curtis Steward is known for his advice and as someone who gets the job done. After over 30 years of service, Steward will soon be handing over his duties as he begins the next phase of his life, retirement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 13:39
    Photo ID: 8109620
    VIRIN: 231005-N-YO710-1005
    Resolution: 3961x5942
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Steward – The Man, The Legend [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Curtis Steward – The Man, The Legend
    Curtis Steward – The Man, The Legend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shipyard Spotlight: Curtis Steward &ndash; The Man, The Legend

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT