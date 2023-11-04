Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division Onboarding [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division Onboarding

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2023

    Photo by Garrett Beatty 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    CRANE (Sep. 11, 2023) - Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division welcomed new hires and took the oath of office by USN Captain Rex Boonyobhas. (U.S. Navy photo by Corporate Communications Specialist Garrett T. Beatty).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division Onboarding [Image 3 of 3], by Garrett Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division

    NSWC Crane Indiana USN

