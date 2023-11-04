Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Sayville Air Guard member promoted at 106th Rescue Wing

    WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Donaldson 

    106th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Major Devery Herth, the 106th Force Support Squadron commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York Air National Guard, promotes U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Neil Allison, the 106th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader to Chief Master Sergeant, at a ceremony on base, November 4, 2023. Allison served in the Air Force, active duty and Air National Guard, for a total of 20 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin J. Donaldson)

