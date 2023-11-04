U.S. Air Force Major Devery Herth, the 106th Force Support Squadron commander of the 106th Rescue Wing, F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base, Westhampton Beach, New York Air National Guard, promotes U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Neil Allison, the 106th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader to Chief Master Sergeant, at a ceremony on base, November 4, 2023. Allison served in the Air Force, active duty and Air National Guard, for a total of 20 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin J. Donaldson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 08:29 Photo ID: 8108821 VIRIN: 231105-Z-FC733-1109 Resolution: 5468x3906 Size: 3.9 MB Location: WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY, US Hometown: UNDERHILL, VT, US Hometown: WEST SAYVILLE, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West Sayville Air Guard member promoted at 106th Rescue Wing, by SSgt Kevin Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.