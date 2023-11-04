Leaders and delegates from across West Africa and representatives from the United States Africa Command gather for a group photo, marking the successful completion of the pivotal 2023 West Africa Logistics Conference aimed at bolstering regional security and military cooperation.
This work, Unified for Stability: West Africa Logistics Conference Concludes Successfully, by Takisha Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2023 West Africa Logistics Conference: Gathering Senior Logisticians to Address Regional Security Challenges
