    Unified for Stability: West Africa Logistics Conference Concludes Successfully

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    09.20.2023

    Photo by Takisha Miller 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Leaders and delegates from across West Africa and representatives from the United States Africa Command gather for a group photo, marking the successful completion of the pivotal 2023 West Africa Logistics Conference aimed at bolstering regional security and military cooperation.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 06:24
    This work, Unified for Stability: West Africa Logistics Conference Concludes Successfully, by Takisha Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2023 West Africa Logistics Conference: Gathering Senior Logisticians to Address Regional Security Challenges

    west africa
    logistics conference
    cote d'ivoire
    abidjan
    west africa. logistics conference

