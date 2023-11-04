Army Capt. Kiana Dolivera puts up a shot against Air Force during the during the championship game of the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Nov. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 20:38 Photo ID: 8108344 VIRIN: 231105-D-DB155-1404 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 1.39 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships Finals, EJ Hersom [Image 4 of 4], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.