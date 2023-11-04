Navy Lt. Shawn Anderson drives to the net against Marine Corps during the championship game of the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Nov. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 18:09
|Photo ID:
|8108215
|VIRIN:
|231105-D-DB155-1301
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships Finals [Image 4 of 4], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT