Navy Lt. Shawn Anderson drives to the net against Marine Corps during the championship game of the 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at Fort Moore, Ga. Nov. 5, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 18:09 Photo ID: 8108215 VIRIN: 231105-D-DB155-1301 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 1.52 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships Finals [Image 4 of 4], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.