Troopers of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment maneuver to their next objective during Exercise Remagen Ready 24-1 on Fort Cavazos, Texas November 5, 2023. Remagen Ready 24-1 is an 11-day training exercise focused on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) with the division as the unit of action. LSCO requires cohesion to properly execute multi-domain operations across warfighting functions.
|11.05.2023
|11.05.2023 17:08
|8108143
|231105-A-UT418-2396
|6960x4640
|1.82 MB
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|7
|2
This work, Remagen Ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Darrell Stembridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
