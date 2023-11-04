Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Darrell Stembridge 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment maneuver to their next objective during Exercise Remagen Ready 24-1 on Fort Cavazos, Texas November 5, 2023. Remagen Ready 24-1 is an 11-day training exercise focused on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) with the division as the unit of action. LSCO requires cohesion to properly execute multi-domain operations across warfighting functions.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 17:08
    Photo ID: 8108143
    VIRIN: 231105-A-UT418-2396
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remagen Ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Darrell Stembridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

