Troopers of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment maneuver to their next objective during Exercise Remagen Ready 24-1 on Fort Cavazos, Texas November 5, 2023. Remagen Ready 24-1 is an 11-day training exercise focused on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) with the division as the unit of action. LSCO requires cohesion to properly execute multi-domain operations across warfighting functions.

