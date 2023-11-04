Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires [Image 11 of 11]

    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Sumner, the 124th Fighter Wing’s vice wing commander, retires after 30 years of service to her country on Gowen Field, Idaho, October 14, 2023. Since graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1997, Sumner has spent her career in the intelligence career field always puting Airmen and mentorship first. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 17:07
    Photo ID: 8108130
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-VT588-1173
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.98 MB
    Location: BOISE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires
    Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    intelligence
    retirement
    124th fighter wing
    idaho air national guard
    sumner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT