Col. Elizabeth Sumner Retires

U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Sumner, the 124th Fighter Wing’s vice wing commander, retires after 30 years of service to her country on Gowen Field, Idaho, October 14, 2023. Since graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1997, Sumner has spent her career in the intelligence career field always puting Airmen and mentorship first. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

