    Connecting a Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) [Image 2 of 2]

    Connecting a Satellite Transport Terminal (STT)

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Maj. Ramah Knox 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Spc. Dawson Cox, a signal specialist from Charlie Company 224th, 2/ 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard writes down needed information need from the Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) to sync the Joint Network Node (JNN) ensuring a working network during the Network Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

    This work, Connecting a Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Ramah Knox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command Post Node
    Connecting a Satellite Transport Terminal (STT)

