Connecting a Satellite Transport Terminal (STT)

Spc. Dawson Cox, a signal specialist from Charlie Company 224th, 2/ 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard writes down needed information need from the Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) to sync the Joint Network Node (JNN) ensuring a working network during the Network Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 16:18
|Location:
|CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US
