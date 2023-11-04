Connecting a Satellite Transport Terminal (STT)

Spc. Dawson Cox, a signal specialist from Charlie Company 224th, 2/ 34th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard writes down needed information need from the Satellite Transport Terminal (STT) to sync the Joint Network Node (JNN) ensuring a working network during the Network Exercise (NETEX) on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Iowa National Guard Armory in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

