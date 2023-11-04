Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division chorus performs at Call to Service game in Atlanta [Image 3 of 3]

    82nd Airborne Division chorus performs at Call to Service game in Atlanta

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Maj. Jason Stadel 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    The 82nd Airborne Division Chrous performed "God Bless America" at halftime during the Atlanta Falcons' "Call to Service" game Nov. 5, 2023.

    The Atlanta Falcons welcomed future and current U.S. service members to their Call To Service event to help highlight the career opportunities provided by the U.S. Military. While the rest of the NFL is having their Salute to Service events, the Atlanta Falcons decided to go take it a step further and create the Call To Service event. The change is aimed at recognizing and honoring the brave service men and women in the armed forces as well as inspiring others to learn the benefits of joining the military.

    IMAGE INFO

