Wolfhounds Establish Access Control Point Security Around Objective Austin at JPMRC 24-01

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, observe their access control point security at South Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 4, 2023. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Martin, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

