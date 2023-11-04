The 2023 Armed Forces Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships held at the Smith Fitness Center at Fort Moore, Georgia from 29 October through 6 November. Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard players, and Air Force (with Space Force players) battle it out for gold. Visit www.ArmedForcesSports.defense.gov to learn more about the Armed Forces Sports program and the other sports offered.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.04.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 8106469 VIRIN: 231104-D-DB155-1301 Resolution: 1200x1800 Size: 1.33 MB Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championships [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.