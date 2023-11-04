186 AOG Operations Floor

Members of the 186th Air Operations Group (AOG) work on the 186th AOG operation floor on Key Field, Meridian, Mississippi, Oct. 13, 2023. From this facility, members of the 186th AOG are able to support the 1st Air Force and the 601st Air Mobility Division during times of crisis.

