Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    186 AOG Operations Floor

    186 AOG Operations Floor

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Members of the 186th Air Operations Group (AOG) work on the 186th AOG operation floor on Key Field, Meridian, Mississippi, Oct. 13, 2023. From this facility, members of the 186th AOG are able to support the 1st Air Force and the 601st Air Mobility Division during times of crisis.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.04.2023 17:37
    Photo ID: 8106414
    VIRIN: 231013-Z-AZ323-1082
    Resolution: 5324x3703
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: MERIDIAN, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 186 AOG Operations Floor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #186ARW #KeyField

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT